Australian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today the grip wasn't great and we were struggling on all four tyres, particularly in sector one and in the final sector.

"It feels like we are not up there at the moment but we will work to find more pace. There are no major balance issues, so I think this makes things a bit harder to fix. But this isn't anything that we didn't expect when we arrived here. Positively, I think we were surprised with the pace that the car showed. Historically, we have not been that good here in Melbourne since the new tarmac update so will see how we go over the weekend. However, we will continue to work to find a bit more pace ahead of qualifying."

Liam Lawson: "I felt comfortable in the car today, but it just wasn't fast enough, so we have a lot of work to do overnight. Day one on a new track you are expecting to have work to do but not this much. We can't really pinpoint why it's been tricky out there so far, if we knew we could fix it a lot quicker. We need to pick it up on short run pace, but the long run pace wasn't great either, so yeah, a lot to do. So, it will be a challenge for the Team, but we will aim to improve for tomorrow."