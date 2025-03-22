"Why not?" says Tsunoda of Red Bull switch

"Yeah, 100%!" replies Yuki Tsunoda when asked if he would be ready to move up to Red Bull in time for his home grand prix.

As Liam Lawson seeks to establish himself at the big team, behind the scenes there is already speculation over who might replace him should the worst come to the worst.

Just a few weeks back Yuki Tsunoda appeared to be staring into the abyss, superfluous to RBs needs, never mind Red Bull, the Japanese river was already looking ahead to 2026 with apprehension.

However, while the experts of social media call for the return of Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo, should Lawson not get it together in the coming races, some are calling for Tsunoda to be promoted feeling he was unfairly ignored last time around.

Speaking today, having finished sixth in the Sprint and qualified ninth for tomorrow's race, the popular Japanese driver was asked if he was ready for a move up to the 'big team'.

"Yeah, why not. Always," he grinned.

Asked if he was ready to move as early as next month's race at Suzuka, he said: In Japan? Yeah, 100%.

"I mean, the car is faster," he added, before being marched away by flustered members of RB's press corps.

Meanwhile, Helmut Marko was being put on the spot by Sky Sports. When asked about a possible driver reshuffle, he replied: "Formula 1 is a competitive sport and ultimately that's what counts.

Asked about Lawson's performance, he admitted: "This is not what we expected, but we will discuss it calmly."

"He's right," added the Austrian, when asked about the New Zealander's comments in terms of the clock already ticking. "It was disappointing, and we have to go through and analyse everything, and then we see.

"It's all depending on performance, and he didn't deliver," he added.

Pushed on what he saw as the alternative and whether Tsunoda fits the bill, he said: "The first race and the sprint race, was competitive. No mistakes.

"But even more impressive was Hadjar at his second race," he added. "He didn't know the circuit here and he's like seventh, so that's even more impressive. It shows that the junior program is working, and also that Racing Bulls made a car which is competitive and obviously easier to drive.

"Let's discuss when it when it happens," said the Austrian. "Yuki is driving for his future. That's what matters, and he's now doing very well."

