Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We were just a bit too slow today and I think we had quite a big gap to those out in front.

"It is quite difficult as we were really struggling for grip, which didn't allow me to push hard. In some corners we had different balance, so it was hard to get good references for every single lap. I think it will likely be quite similar to tomorrow and tough on tyres. I tried to do the best that we could and get the best lap possible, but it wasn't easy. In the Sprint today we still finished P3, even though we did have a bit of degradation, so that was a good result for us. We will try and maximise everything that we can and the Team will work hard to make some changes in the car that I hope will make things better for the race. I don't expect a night and day difference as we lack race performance and it will be difficult to keep up with the cars ahead, but we will see ahead of tomorrow. It is one of my favourite races on the calendar so it should still be fun."

Liam Lawson: "It was a messy session and had we not dealt with traffic, it might have been ok, but it is still not good enough to be having these issues, we should be fast enough on our first lap. We shouldn't need a perfect session to get out of Q2, we should be well down the road. It's a tough car to drive for sure and you always want more time to get used to it. The window in this car is really small and that is known, but that is not an excuse. I have got to get a handle on it. We have had glimpses where it feels good, and I think to drive a Formula One car you need one hundred percent confidence; I am not saying I don't have it but right now I just seem to be missing the window I need the car in - it is that I need to get on top of. The Team are doing a really good job to support me, it is not something they can do, we are all working together and they will continue to help me with the car but it is something I need to do, I need to drive the car faster. We have an opportunity tomorrow and, a bit like in the Sprint, we will just try to move forward and take learnings to get on top of the tyre graining more. I will just try to do a better job."

Christian Horner: "Today was quick for the pack, Ferrari took the win in the Sprint and McLaren grabbing pole in Qualifying. Max was right up there also, he did a great job and there were parts of his run that looked like he could stick it on pole but it was not to be. It was a tough day at the office for Liam today. We will take a good look at it and come back tomorrow. The problem is the tyres are so sensitive here, we saw it in the Sprint earlier, different graining and different cars working in different ways. I don't think pole position is essential for this race; it's all going to be about strategy and that front left tyre."