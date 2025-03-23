Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today the beginning of the race was quite tough on mediums.

"We set out to do our pace, which was a fair bit slower than the cars around us as we were working to try not to destroy our tyres. On the hard tyre, it was a tough beginning, but on the second stint the performance was a lot more promising and we were seeing a lot more pace in the car. The last 19 laps were more positive and better than expected as we were having equal lap times to the front runners. We were handling the car better and had a lot more grip on the tyres, so everything looked more hopeful and it was more fun to drive. We can take a lot of lessons from this weekend and hopefully this means that we can see a better performance in Japan, especially on a circuit that I really enjoy driving at. We do still have a lot of work to do, as we are not where we want to be and our car is not that easy to drive, but at least the final stint was more promising and there is a lot that we can go back and analyse. Overall, it was nice racing in Shanghai: it is a great track and great city."

Liam Lawson: "It was pretty tough out there, starting from the pitlane we tried something different, and it was a gamble to try and figure out the set-up of the car. We tried to do something aggressive, and it didn't really work, it was quite a big step but we struggled with pace, and the car felt more tricky than Melbourne. Our pace in the Sprint yesterday was better. It is not something you can put into words, it is a very small window with this car and if you miss it, it is very penalising. The more we drive, the more we try stuff and learn from it, unfortunately it didn't go in the right direction today. I just need to drive this car faster. It's nothing to do with external pressure, the Team have been extremely supportive. It is a unique track here, but we will reflect and learn from it going forward."

Christian Horner: "That was a race of two halves from Max today, following up after a strong Sprint weekend here in Shanghai. We didn't have the straight line speed today as you could see, the Ferrari was properly quick on the straight. Max delivered when he needed to and made a great pass on Charles to finish fourth. It was a tough day at the office for Liam, he was struggling at points and had some issues with balance. We have plenty to look at after today, we gave away too much in the first stint and we need to understand the limitations that were there. We were competitive in the second half of the race but we had given up too much ground at that point. Lots of lessons to takeaway and we know where we need to improve, but we still managed to come away with 12 points and have kept it close with the top competitors these first two fly aways, and we'll look to do more with Japan up next."