Lawson: Red Bull bosses to hold meeting

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull team bosses are to meet this week to discuss Liam Lawson's future with the team.

It was another nightmare for the New Zealander, who has yet to make it past Q3 far less contribute to his team's points tally.

While teammate Max Verstappen maintains second in the driver standings, it is only the disqualification of both Ferraris that prevented Red Bull slipping to fourth in the all-important constructors'.

While Lawson is aware that he is off the pace and not contributing, he insists that he needs time, but that is exactly what his team doesn't have.

Having dithered last year and failed to act when Sergio Perez' performances began to drop off, the Austrian outfit doesn't want to be caught out again.

As a result there is talk of Lawson being replaced as early as next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, local hero Yuki Tsunoda being the obvious choice in terms of his replacement.

"This week there is a meeting in Milton Keynes to discuss when and how we can close the gap," Helmut Marko told Sky Germany following yesterday's race.

"Until then, it's about scoring as many points as possible," he admitted. "We are worried, but it is not like we are throwing in the towel."

As was the case with Perez, Christian Horner is trying to give Lawson as much time as he can afford.

"It's Race 2," the Briton told reporters in Shanghai. "You can't be that defeatist. I mean we're eight points behind in the drivers' championship after two races, and there's everything to play for.

"If nothing else, last year teaches you, you can start as strong as you like, it's how you finish," he added. "We've got great strength and depth in our team.

"Everybody in the company knows we've got a bit of pace to find and you know, we've got the tools, we've got the people in order to do that. It's just unpicking it."

Following the disappointment of the Shootout, Sprint and qualifying, the team went for an aggressive set-up change on the kiwi's car, resulting in him having to start from the pitlane.

However, speaking at race end the youngster admitted that it hadn't worked out.

"We tried something different," he said, "it was a gamble to try and figure out the set-up of the car.

"We tried to do something aggressive, and it didn't really work," he admitted, "it was quite a big step but we struggled with pace, and the car felt more tricky than Melbourne.

"Our pace in the Sprint yesterday was better.

"It is not something you can put into words, it is a very small window with this car and if you miss it, it is very penalising.

"The more we drive, the more we try stuff and learn from it, unfortunately it didn't go in the right direction today. I just need to drive this car faster.

"It's nothing to do with external pressure," he insisted, "the team have been extremely supportive. It is a unique track here, but we will reflect and learn from it going forward."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.