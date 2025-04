Perez considering his options

Sergio Perez insists that he's sticking to his plan of taking six months out in order to consider his future... which may include Cadillac.

Dropped by Red Bull following a highly disappointing season, the Mexican has been linked with a number of teams including Cadillac, where Mario Andretti admits that he is being considered.

However, rather than pursue options, the Mexican is taking time out with his family, before getting down to the job of returning to the grid.

"If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it," he tells the official F1 website.

"That's why I've given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career," he continues. "There are a few very interesting projects out there.

"I've been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi," he confirms. "Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months. We are talking to a few parties out there.

"Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense, and it's something I can enjoy.

"I've spent a long time in F1 already, I've done most of it. Once you step back, you realise how much you give up in life to be in the sport. So, to be in F1 fully committed, I need the motivation."

Of course, Perez is aware that the driver who replaced him lasted just two races before being dropped, and now Yuki Tsunoda steps into the hot seat.

However, the Mexican believes the popular little Japanese driver will make a better go of it.

"Yuki has the talent, he has the speed and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it," he says. "I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it. I hope he will succeed."

Much has been made of the car being designed around Max Verstappen, something Red Bull denies, and Perez is delighted that people are finally beginning to realise just how difficult the car is.

"Especially last year, I didn't get to show what I'm able to do as a driver," he says. "Now, all of a sudden, people realise how difficult the car is to drive.

"When I joined Red Bull, there had been great drivers who had struggled - Alex, Pierre - they are fantastic drivers and they struggled. I spent so long in Red Bull that everyone forgot how difficult the car is to drive, so that was tricky.

"I feel like that if there is a project that makes sense to me, and also with the regulations changing for 2026, I feel like taking a year out won't have any impact if I were to come back.

"For me, it was very simple, the car is just quite difficult to get 100% out of it, to get the confidence out of it, and the things I struggled with, even Adrian talked about them."