Perez an option for Cadillac, admits Andretti

Mario Andretti has admitted that Sergio Perez is one of the drivers being considered by Cadillac for its debut season in 2026.

While the American outfit is determined to have a countryman in one of the seats, it is seeking an experienced driver for the second.

Various names have been put forward, but Andretti admits that recent events at Red Bull have given a different perspective in terms of Perez.

"It's an option. It could be an option. Of course," the racing legend told ESPN when asked if Perez is on the list of possible candidates.

"All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good," he added. "Tsunoda, you know, I think he probably deserved that seat more than Liam. But who am I?

"The second driver, the second seat will definitely be an experienced driver that might be available," said the 1978 world champion. "And we all know that the selection in that regard is pretty clear.

"There may be three drivers to choose from, and I'm not going to tell you which ones.

"I mean, you know, you look out there and see who's available, you know, and it's easy. You can see who has more experience.

"We're doing a lot of thinking and I don't have the final say, but I will have some influence.

"Again, I'm not the total boss, so I don't make the final decision."

Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have both been linked with the GM-owned team which will use Ferrari power units for the first couple of seasons, and it is the link to Maranello that also puts Guanyu Zhou in the frame, the Chinese driver having long-standing links with team boss Graeme Lowdon, who has already intimated that Colton Herta is the most likely driver fill the other seat.

Of course, the American team will also have noted the amount of sponsorship Perez could bring with him.