Mexico City Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We have struggled most of the weekend for performance but in Qualifying the car felt a lot better than in Free Practice and I was much happier.

"We opted to use three sets of tyres in Q1 and we made it through. I was doing a good lap in Q2 just before the red flag ended the session and I think we might have made it through into Q3 had we been able to finish the lap. I don't expect any miracles tomorrow, but I am ready to fight and enjoy my 400th Grand Prix. I dreamt of becoming a Formula One driver as a child and I'm here with more than two decades in the sport so I'm extremely lucky."

Lance Stroll: "I was on my final flying lap when the red flag came out, but I think Q3 would have been a challenge anyway. Getting through to Q2 was the goal here in Mexico, so we can be happy with that. Still, we are definitely not where we want to be and there's a lot of work to do to improve the car's performance."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Two cars through to Q2 is more than we expected after the pace we showed in practice. We might have made the top ten had the red flag [for Tsunoda's crash] not impacted the end of Q2. We were learning and adapting as the track evolved. The car has not been easy to drive, but Lance and Fernando put together clean and tidy laps across the sessions. The goal tomorrow is to try and compete for points in what will be Fernando's 400th Grand Prix - a remarkable milestone for an exceptional sportsman."