United States Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
20/10/2024

Fernando Alonso: "It was a tough race for us today and we dropped back a few places from our starting position.

"I think we outperformed the car's natural position in Qualifying and we knew it would be an uphill battle to stay inside the top ten. It's been a difficult weekend and we have lots to analyse over the next few days to get better for Mexico."

Lance Stroll: "We lacked pace compared to the other cars today. I had a bit of messy restart with a snap at Turn 10 but I think that, even without that snap, the result would have been the same. The car didn't have the performance for us to fight for positions. We've still got work ahead us to improve this car and we'll be pushing hard to make that happen."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A very difficult race day. It is really disappointing to come away from the weekend without any points. The midfield is incredibly tight and we were on the wrong side of the competition. We just didn't have any pace all weekend. We have to learn from days like today, redouble our efforts and put actions in place ahead of next weekend in Mexico."

