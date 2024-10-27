Mexico City Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was a hard-fought race today.

"We did everything we could while managing some cooling issues, but we are still just lacking the pace to fight for points. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but hopefully in Brazil we can be a little more competitive."

Fernando Alonso: "We took advantage of a chaotic start and everything was under control from our side as we battled just outside the top ten. However, by lap 13 the brake temperatures were a little high and unfortunately a few laps later we had to retire the car. I felt a lot of love this weekend with lots of nice messages and respect from people. Despite the result, I have a positive feeling from the weekend and I'm confident we can have better performance in Brazil."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Lance drove a very strong race today, but points were just out of reach. We did not have great pace all weekend, but Lance managed the race well, looked after the tyres, and enjoyed some fun battles on the track. It was a shame Fernando's 400th Grand Prix weekend ended early with a front brake issue. The temperatures were getting too high so we had to retire the car. Even though we just missed out on points today, we take the learnings and the positives into Brazil next week. Full credit to the trackside team, too, for their continued hard work across this triple-header."