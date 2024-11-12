Site logo

Fallows steps down as Aston Martin Technical Director

12/11/2024

Aston Martin and Dan Fallows have announced that from November, the Briton will no longer serve as technical director of the F1 team, though he will remain with the Group.

Beginning his career with Lola, Fallows subsequently joined Jaguar as senior aerodynamicist and following a ten-year stint with Dallara as chief aerodynamicist, he joined Red Bull in 2006. In mid-2021 he left the Austrian team for Aston Martin.

"I would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Aston Martin Aramco in the last two years," said Andy Cowell. "Dan led the team to the success of the AMR23 which secured eight podiums last season."

"In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners," added Fallows. "It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon."

Of course, the Silverstone-based outfit recently confirmed the recruitment of Adrian Newey.

