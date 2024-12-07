Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We seemed to find the right window with the car in Qualifying and I am happy to start in eighth position tomorrow.

"The car has been quite disconnected this weekend, and so we made some setup changes overnight. We were still a little pessimistic after FP3 and so we made some more changes to the car ahead of Qualifying. The car felt much better tonight and I managed to put in some good laps to progress to Q3. We will try our best to enjoy the final race of the season tomorrow and hopefully score some more points."

Lance Stroll: "Based on our pace so far this weekend, we chose to run three sets of new Soft tyres in Q1. In hindsight, we could have got through with two sets because the car's performance seemed to improve in the cooler temperatures. It meant that we didn't have the tyres we needed in Q2, so I was on a used set. It can easily go the other way though. We tend to be more competitive on Saturday than Sunday, but we'll see what the last race of the year brings tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "One final qualifying session for 2024 and like most of this year it has been incredibly competitive one here in Abu Dhabi. Both drivers optimised the package and the cooler evening conditions so it has been a positive Saturday for Aston Martin Aramco. Lance was very quick on the used tyres, having run three sets of Softs in Q1, on his last run in Q2 but just ran out of rubber in the last sector. He'll be able to race from P13. Fernando drove well to get through to Q3. Eight of the ten teams were represented in Q3 showing how extremely close this season has been. Fernando will line up in P8 and thanked everyone for making the improvements to the AMR24 overnight. It will be a long, hard race tomorrow but we will be aiming to score solid points with both cars and reward the team and our fans."