Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a better Sprint Qualifying for us here tonight in Qatar.

"We were quite comfortable in SQ1 and we just missed out on SQ3 by a small margin. The high-speed nature and temperature of the track seems to be bit better for our package. We have an opportunity to fight for some points in the Sprint tomorrow and hopefully in the race on Sunday too."

Lance Stroll: "It's good to be back on track here in Qatar. SQ1 was good and I was happy with the laps I set, but we came across a bit of traffic on my final SQ2 run which didn't help. I lost a bit of time with that and the margins are obviously very tight. The car's performance hasn't been too bad today, but I think it will be tricky to overtake in the Sprint race tomorrow. There's still a lot of action left this weekend so more opportunities to come."