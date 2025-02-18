McLaren reveals its livery

McLaren revealed the MCL39's livery at The O2 tonight as part of F1 75 Live, the official launch event of the 2025 season.

Following the track debut of the MCL39 at Silverstone Circuit on 13 February with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind the wheel, the team have revealed an evolution of their 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship winning livery.

The 2025 design continues to use McLaren's iconic papaya colour palette, incorporated with anthracite and a hint of teal in honour of the team's rich historical tradition of carrying over livery design templates when winning a Championship.

Elements taken from the geometric camouflage livery that debuted earlier in February will feature on the driver race suits, with a diagonal cut-through integrating anthracite into the papaya design.

McLaren's valuable partners continue to support the team both on and off track. The 2025 livery will proudly feature some of the world's biggest brands and organisations, highlighting the strength and key role they play in allowing the team to go racing and compete for Championships.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing: "We're delighted to have unveiled our awesome 2025 livery for the MCL39, which our exciting driver line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take to the track. This marks a special moment in the year as we begin the defence of the FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship title.

"In line with McLaren's longstanding tradition, our 2025 design is a strong evolution of the title-winning livery. We're now looking forward to getting the season underway and are extremely grateful for the continued support of our valuable partners and fantastic fans. Let's go racing!"

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1: "The unveiling of the new MCL39 livery is another key milestone in our journey to go racing this season and follows on from the incredible hard work and commitment of the team towards our 2025 challenger.

"While we expect to see increased competitiveness up and down the grid as we enter the final year of the current regulations, we have worked hard to hit the ground running and operate at a high standard in everything we do. The aim is to keep competing for podiums and race wins in the 2025 FIA Formula 1 Championships.

"I am thankful for the incredible work done by the team and, in particular, for the support our commercial partners and passionate fans provided last season during our Championship campaign, and I look forward to another year of creating special moments together. The collaboration that Mercedes HPP provides the team is also incredibly valuable, and with continued hard work as a collective, we can head to track fully ready for the season ahead."

Lando Norris: "It's great to see the new 2025 livery, which is an evolution of last year's Championship winning colours, and I'm sure the fans will love the tradition incorporated in the design. I look forward to getting on track with it in Bahrain for testing.

"Having spent my whole Formula 1 career with McLaren, it felt great to be part of winning the Championship with the team, and everyone's hunger for success remains strong. I'm now hoping to take the momentum gained across the last two seasons to compete for both Championships this year."

Oscar Piastri: "Last year was a really positive second season for me and the team, so it's great to see the new livery heavily influenced by our 2024 Championship winning design. I'm looking forward to the year ahead and it's going to be a special moment in Melbourne as I race the MCL39 for the first time this season at my home circuit.

"I've worked hard in the off-season and approach the new season with a lot of optimism and confidence that it can be another special year for all involved with McLaren."