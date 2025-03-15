Australian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's the perfect way to start the year.

"A huge congratulations to the team, everyone at McLaren has done an amazing job to continue from where we were at the end of last season, with another front row lock out - but it's only Quali, so we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. We know it's going to be a tricky race tomorrow but we've got two cars in the best positions.

"I'm confident in the car's pace, but we've also never run in the wet, and our competition is very strong. There will be many opportunities for everyone tomorrow, and we're all going to be learning a lot - so let's wait and see what happens."

Oscar Piastri: "It's great to start the year on the front row. It's brilliant to have both of us there, of course it may be one position further back than I would have liked, but it's a good way to go into the first race of the year. Overall, I am happy with how Qualifying went and we've got solid pace in the car. We'll just have to see how it all plays out with the weather tomorrow. I'm looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella: "A great effort by both drivers and a testament to the many men and women here at track and back in Woking who worked so hard over the winter to make a good car even stronger.

"Despite some tense moments, especially in the first run of Q3, both drivers maximised the potential of the car. There are certainly some cars that I think could have been much closer, and I don't think the gaps we saw today in Quali are indicative of the field in general. Tomorrow's forecast suggests it may be an eventful race, so we now focus on preparation for multiple scenarios we may face in the race."