Australian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A decent first day back in the car.

"Good feelings, all in all. We're struggling a bit with the balance, so we need to make a few changes to get it into a better place, but a good start to the weekend for us as a team. A good baseline, but a bit to improve on."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a productive first day back for us, and it was pretty encouraging. We've still got some things to work on, but the pace was there. We've tried a few different things and gathered some good information, the car feels different to last year but that's pretty normal. I am excited to see what we can do tomorrow - it's been a pretty positive first day."

Andrea Stella: "A relatively smooth session today without any major issues. This allowed us to run through our plan and to check the behaviour of the MCL39 here in Australia - which is a very different circuit to Bahrain, where we carried out winter testing. I think we've seen that the car behaves as expected, which is good news. Based on what we have seen today, we have some work to do in terms of optimisation but overall, it has been positive.

"I think these first couple of sessions have confirmed the field is, if possible, even tighter than it was in the past, so from a competitive point of view, we look forward to another interesting Formula 1 season."