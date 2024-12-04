Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: It's been a challenging season this year for the whole team, but we are looking forward to racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

We didn't perform as expected in Qatar, but we hope to address some of those problems for this final race. The team will give their all one more time to end the season on a high and hopefully score some points.

Alex Albon: We arrive in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the 2024 finale, following what has felt like a long and challenging season. The team has given it their all, and I'm grateful to every single one of them for working tirelessly throughout the year to get us on track, even during the toughest times. We've experienced both highs and lows, but that's all part of racing. As a team we've learned lessons which we can carry into 2025 with the hope of a stronger season. Our car didn't perform as expected in Qatar, so hopefully those characteristics can be addressed at Yas Marina, and we can make good changes ahead of this weekend. Our goal is to execute a clean weekend and extract as much performance as possible in this final round, taking some useful insights into next year's car.

Franco Colapinto: As we head into the final race of the season, I'd like to thank the entire team for this incredible opportunity and for all their support across these nine races. It's been a dream come true to race in Formula 1 with Williams. I'll be trying my hardest to end the season on a high for the team trackside and back at the factory. Everyone at Williams has given their all throughout the season and their hard work doesn't go unnoticed. The aim in Abu Dhabi is to have a clean weekend, build up throughout the sessions and maximise our performance.

Luke Browning: I can't wait to get on track in the FW46 and drive a Williams F1 car for the very first time. It's a huge moment for my career and a privilege to be able to experience this generation of Formula 1 cars at a track like Abu Dhabi. The team and I have put a lot of preparation into this session and will make the most of every lap to learn as much as possible. Thank you to the whole team at Williams for this amazing opportunity.