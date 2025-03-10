Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

The wait is finally over: KICK Sauber F1 Team heads to Australia to get its 2025 campaign underway at the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, the first stop in a thrilling 24-race calendar. With Nico Hulkenberg's experience and consistency and rookie, Gabriel Bortoleto, making his highly anticipated Formula One debut, the team is ready to kick off the new season. In an very competitive field, the team remains focused as the fight for points begins.

Mattia Binotto, COO & CTO: "The start of a new season is always a crucial moment, marking the beginning of a journey lasting twenty-four races. We have worked hard during the winter period, and we are now ready to tackle the challenges ahead. It's going to be a long, demanding season, and we know that development will play a key role as the year progresses, even as preparations for the 2026 campaign ramp up. Our focus will be on making consistent improvements, maximising every opportunity. We are committed to use the 2025 season for building a stronger foundational to succeed in our long-term goals and push forward all season long."

Nico Hulkenberg: "It's great to be back in Melbourne - the atmosphere and the vibes around the Albert Park are unique. It's always special to get a new season underway, especially in new colours. We are ready to take on the challenge ahead. Our focus will be on progressing and consistently improving as a team in all necessary aspects. While we are realistic about the steps ahead and the challenges we will be facing, we are confident in the progress we can make, and I am looking forward now to get the season going!"

Gabriel Bortoleto: "I'm incredibly excited for my Formula One debut - it's a moment I've been working towards for a long time, and now it's finally here. The team has been fantastic with me throughout pre-season, and I feel like we have made solid progress in understanding the car and how we can work together. Now, I'm focused on making the most of every session. There's a lot to learn, but I'm ready to take on the challenge. Each race is an opportunity to improve, and I'm looking forward to giving it my all and pushing both myself and the team to keep getting better throughout the season."