Stake reveals the C45

As it prepares to morph into Audi, Stake F1 has taken the wraps of what appears to be the last Sauber.

The C45 is the result of months of relentless development back at the team's base in Hinwil, a machine designed to not just look aggressive on track, but to deliver where it matters.

The engineering team, led by Technical Director, James Key, has left no stone unturned in the pursuit of performance, aiming to pick up things where they were left off in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season. The C45 is a statement of intent, an aggressive leap aimed to land the team into the midfield battle, a car built to fight harder, push further, and take every opportunity that comes its way.

The C45 is a combination of evolution and revolution and a testament to the hard work of countless individuals throughout the season and over the winter period. Development efforts in this final year of the current regulations focused on a fully re-engineered aerodynamic package, alongside mechanical refinements underneath the bodywork including an optimised cooling system and a new front and rear suspension architecture. Sporting an improved, sleek livery featuring its now signature black and green, the C45 is designed to grab attention both on and off the track.

Following testing in Bahrain, the 2025 season officially kicks off in Melbourne on 16 March. With an exciting new driver pairing and a brand-new challenger with a bold look, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber is ready to take on the challenge of the upcoming new season.



Mattia Binotto, COO & CTO: "The C45 is the culmination of months of dedication and hard work by our entire team. Every department has played a crucial role in developing this car, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved, but we know this is just the beginning. Formula One is a constant race of development, often a case of who gets there first, and our focus will now shifts to extracting performance and building on the strong foundation we have set. We have made significant advancements in aerodynamics, efficiency, and overall balance, all of which will be key in making us more competitive throughout the season. At the same time, success is about more than just car performance—it's about how we operate as a team, how we execute on race weekends, and how we maximise every opportunity. Our goal is clear: to keep improving in every area, to fight hard, and to lay a solid foundation for future growth."



James Key, Technical Director: "It's always a fulfilling moment when a new car is built and ready to run for the first time, after the many months of hard work, dedication and commitment from every area of the team. We have worked hard to drive our C45 development towards both established and new directions, building on what we learned last year with the C44 where we made some significant strides towards the end of the season, and fresh thinking in certain areas to release performance that we could not have found with our previous car. All of these steps have taken us forwards with a full revision of our aerodynamics, new front and rear suspension, updated cooling systems, weight reduction and improved & refined mechanical setup options. Of course, the development race never stops and performance is all relative, particularly with such an incredibly tight field, so we already have a plan in place to bring further upgrades early in the season which the team has been working on for some time. We are confident that the C45 represents a step forward and will allow us to be more competitive as we fight for better results in 2025."



Nico Hulkenberg: "A new team brings many changes, and countless small details need to be fine-tuned, which is why I'm pleased with how productive our first few weeks together have been. I've recognized some familiar faces from my first time with Sauber, but a lot has changed in the last ten years - and continues to evolve. There's a great spirit in the team right now, and of course, we're all focused on improving from last year. The road ahead is long, but our future is taking shape day by day. It feels great to be part of this journey, and together with Gabriel, I want to play my role in driving our progress forward. The off-season has never been my favourite time of the year, so I'm really looking forward to getting back in the car for testing and kicking off the season soon. I'm ready for this new challenge."



Gabriel Bortoleto: "We have put in a lot of hard work over the winter, and I have spent a great deal of time in the factory—in the simulator, with the team, and pushing myself to learn as much as possible for the season ahead. Although our testing days are limited, every lap is valuable in helping me adapt and prepare for the season ahead. I'm really excited to embark on this journey with the team. With all the effort we have put in, I believe the C45 has the potential to make a definite step forward. Of course, we know the competition is fierce, with other teams also working hard, but we trust in the work we've done and are ready to give it our all on track."