Sauber to establish UK facility

In a bid to expand its technical capabilities and attract new talent, Sauber is establishing a new technical centre in the UK.

It's a major step for the Swiss company in its transition in to the Audi F1 factory team, which enters the sport next year, and aims to extend the team's presence and influence within the global Formula One landscape.

Widely recognised as the birthplace of the sport, the UK is home to most F1 teams and around 25,000 industry professionals, and the Technology Centre will provide the team with access to the world's largest motorsport expertise and talent pool.

By creating this new facility, Sauber aims to strengthen its presence in 'Motorsport Valley' and establish a platform to collaborate with top experts and attract local engineering talent to the Audi F1 Project.

Sauber is currently evaluating potential locations, including Bicester, Silverstone, and Milton Keynes, the goal being to have the UK Technical Centre operational by this summer.

"We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth," said Mattia Binotto, Sauber's COO and CTO.

"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world's most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."