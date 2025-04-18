Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Gasly Alpine 1:29.239 154.767 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:29.246 0.007 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.309 0.070 4 Piastri McLaren 1:29.341 0.102 5 Albon Williams 1:29.606 0.367 6 Russell Mercedes 1:29.618 0.379 7 Sainz Williams 1:29.779 0.540 8 Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.815 0.576 9 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.818 0.579 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:29.821 0.582 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:29.907 0.668 12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:29.916 0.677 13 Antonelli Mercedes 1:29.934 0.695 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.976 0.737 15 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:30.011 0.772 16 Doohan Alpine 1:30.183 0.944 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.583 1.344 18 Bearman Haas 1:30.595 1.356 19 Ocon Haas 1:31.029 1.790 20 Bortoleto Stake 1:31.038 1.799