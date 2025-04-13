Bahrain Grand Prix: Result (Amended)

Result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 57 1h 35:39.435 2 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:15.499 3 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:16.273 4 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:19.679 5 Hamilton Ferrari 57 + 0:27.993 6 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:34.395 7 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:36.002 8 Ocon Haas 57 + 0:44.244 9 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 + 0:45.061 10 Bearman Haas 57 + 0:47.594 11 Antonelli Mercedes 57 + 0:48.016 12 Albon Williams 57 + 0:48.839 DQ Hulkenberg Stake 57 Disqualified 13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 57 + 0:56.314 14 Doohan Alpine 57 + 0:57.806 15 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 1:00.340 16 Lawson Racing Bulls 57 + 1:04.435 17 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:05.489 19 Bortoleto Stake 57 + 1:06.872 Sainz Williams 45 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:35.140 (Lap 36)

Lawson: 5 second time penalty for causing a collision

Lawson: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision

Doohan: 5 second time penalty for track limits

Hulkenberg: Disqualified for technical nonconformity