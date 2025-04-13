Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Result (Amended)

13/04/2025

Result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 57 1h 35:39.435
2 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:15.499
3 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:16.273
4 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:19.679
5 Hamilton Ferrari 57 + 0:27.993
6 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:34.395
7 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:36.002
8 Ocon Haas 57 + 0:44.244
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 + 0:45.061
10 Bearman Haas 57 + 0:47.594
11 Antonelli Mercedes 57 + 0:48.016
12 Albon Williams 57 + 0:48.839
DQ Hulkenberg Stake 57 Disqualified
13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 57 + 0:56.314
14 Doohan Alpine 57 + 0:57.806
15 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 1:00.340
16 Lawson Racing Bulls 57 + 1:04.435
17 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:05.489
19 Bortoleto Stake 57 + 1:06.872
Sainz Williams 45 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:35.140 (Lap 36)

Lawson: 5 second time penalty for causing a collision
Lawson: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision
Doohan: 5 second time penalty for track limits
Hulkenberg: Disqualified for technical nonconformity

