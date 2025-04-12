Bahrain Grand Prix: Post Qualifying press conference

Track Interviews - Conducted by David Coulthard.

Charles Leclerc, that session was very unpredictable. Did you really believe you could be in this position when you went into the session, especially looking at how strong the McLarens appeared to be?

Charles Leclerc: I mean, honestly, I didn't expect P3. I knew that in Q3 there was some lap time. I knew that in Q1 and Q2, I just had to be patient and wait for the track to come towards me in Q3, which was a bit tricky because at the beginning of Q3 everything felt really bad with the old tyres. But then as soon as we put the new tyres it was quite a bit better. So I'm happy. I did not expect it, but I think it's a result of... We explored quite a lot of extreme set-ups in the last few weekends and it feels like I found my way a little bit, and little by little I hope there will be more performance to extract from this car in the weekends to come.

You had some upgrades that were brought to the car for this race weekend. Tricky conditions with the wind and the temperatures, of course, here, I have to assume those upgrades are positive and this is all part of the journey?

CL: Yeah, definitely. I mean the team has pushed like crazy to try and bring those upgrades here. I don't think it's the best track to have these upgrades on, but it's always good. It's a small gain, it's not a big one, but hopefully next week it will be a bit more of a step forward. But again, I think if we are P3 today, especially considering such fine margins with P4, the upgrades helped.

Well, congratulations on third place for the Grand Prix tomorrow.

CL: Thank you.

George, second on the grid for the Grand Prix tomorrow. I think a little bit like Charles, if that was offered to you before - and I know you always want to be number one, you guys - but you would have probably taken that?

George Russell: Yeah, 100%. I think if anybody said we'd be within half a second of the McLarens, we would have taken it, because we would have thought that would have been sort of P3 on the grid. So to be second on the grid is a bonus. Congrats to Oscar, great lap and excited for tomorrow.

Well, you mentioned that gap - much closer than half a second. And you have the data available to you as the session unfolds. So where have the strides been made and where is that very small gap that you need to make up?

GR: I've got to be honest. I think the strides were being made with the night time coming in and the track temperature getting a little bit cooler. We saw it this morning in Practice 3 - when it was roasting hot, the McLarens were down the road, and now as this session unfolded, we just seemed to get quicker and quicker. So yeah, lining up P2 is a great chance tomorrow but I think being realistic, it will be a challenge to fight with Oscar.

OK, well, well done in the second place anyway for tomorrow.

GR: Thank you. Cheers, guys.

And Oscar, first of all, congratulations. Your 50th Grand Prix start and it doesn't get any better than pole position. I don't want to say you dominated the session but your name was at the top of the times all the way through?

Oscar Piastri: Yeah. I mean, I felt confident out there pretty much all weekend, to be honest. FP1 was... an experience for us all. I think it felt more like a rally car than an F1 car, but from then on I've felt really comfortable with the car. In FP3 we had good pace and yeah, qualifying, you know, the others caught up a little bit closer than what I wanted. But yeah, still delivered the laps when it mattered, which was the most important thing at the end. So very, very happy.

Well, they may be closer than what you wanted, but your teammate's difficulties in qualifying is all to your benefit, because one of the big challenges we've seen is when you have two competitive drivers and two quick cars, it takes management. This maybe makes it a much clearer Grand Prix start for you tomorrow.

OP: Let's see. I've got to get to Turn 1 in first, first. So let's see what happens. But yeah, felt like I've been comfortable all weekend. And like you said, there's no better place to start than on pole. So yeah, I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given me. And yeah, I'm excited for the race tomorrow.

Press Conference

Very well done, Oscar. That was a tremendous lap to take pole position. How pleased are you with that second run in Q3?

OP: Yeah, very happy. I think the car all weekend has been in a good place. Maybe not in FP1, but I don't think anyone's car was very good in FP1. Since then I felt very comfortable all weekend. This morning, given the track conditions, it was a pretty solid performance and the car was very similar this afternoon, so I'm very, very happy with the job we've done. I'm proud of the job that I've done. I feel like I've put in a lot of good laps when I needed to and to come away with pole is obviously very nice.

Oscar, you found nearly four tenths between that first run in Q3 and the second run. Where did the time come from?

OP: A little bit everywhere I think. I honestly can't remember exactly where, but just little bits around the lap. The first set I had in Q3 had done kind of an out lap on the red flag in Q2 and I don't know if that made a difference or not, but when you leave the garage and they're not nice and shiny like they normally are, maybe there's a psychological thing as well. So yeah, just found a little bit of time everywhere and it was a very solid lap. Maybe a little bit wide in 13, but the rest of the lap was pretty solid. So I'm very happy.

You mentioned the red flag in Q2. Just how difficult was this session to manage given the decreasing track temperatures and the gusting wind?

OP: It was tough. I think the timing of the red flag was quite awkward because it was right on the limit for being able to do two runs and no one had set a lap at that point. And being at our end of the pit lane, getting out of the pits can take nearly five minutes sometimes, so you have to factor that in. We went pretty risky and just went for the one lap and it was enough obviously. That was a tricky point that you needed to get right, because otherwise your weekend was pretty much in the bin. I'm glad we managed that. Q3 was a little bit more simple, just the two runs. Yeah, very happy.

Pole by one and a half tenths. Is George closer than you were expecting?

OP: After I saw him doing donuts in FP3, yes. I think the performance we had in FP3 was even a mystery to us and we knew everyone would get a lot closer. It's been kind of up and down for everybody. One session seems to be Charles that's challenging us, then George. Max was quick at certain points. It sort of seemed like everyone was peaking at different times. Still had to be on my toes because a tenth and a half was a bit closer than I expected after this morning, definitely.

And Oscar, let's throw it forward to tomorrow. The last couple of races have been one-stoppers at the front. Are you expecting this one to be a little bit more interesting strategically?

OP: Yes, probably. Everyone's got very different tyres up and down the grid. George has only got one hard and one medium. Charles and I have got two mediums. Max has got two hards, so it's a bit of a mix. We'll see what everyone goes for tomorrow because I think it's a bit of a lottery at the moment. I think it will definitely be more exciting from a strategic point of view, but for my sake, I hope not too exciting.

Thank you, Oscar. George, let's come to you. Another great qualifying from you. You got really close to Oscar. Was that a very clean lap at the end of Q3?

GR: Yeah, it was a really strong Q3. To be honest, I wasn't really feeling it throughout qualifying and didn't have the confidence in myself, which was quite a surprise. I don't know why that was. Q1 and Q2 were a real challenge. But in Q3 I just got back into my normal rhythm and put in some strong laps. Really surprised to be a tenth and a half off pole and ahead of one of the McLarens and also Charles up there as well. We were talking before - I think we were both shocked to be this close. So yeah, definitely a strong one.

What changed in Q3? You say you got back into your normal rhythm, but did you change something on the car?

GR: No, no, it was just all in myself, to be honest. Q1 and Q2, usually you're building up to Q3, but I hadn't been feeling comfortable with the car today. And like Oscar said, I was doing donuts this morning, which is not really the best prep ahead of a qualifying session. But in Q3, I just sort of sent it and had a bit more confidence in myself and the lap came together really nicely. So yeah, really strong, really clean lap and a great place to be.

George, you qualified fifth last weekend in Japan. Did you approach this session differently from a tyre warm-up point of view?

GR: I mean, this weekend's totally different, to be honest. I was very disappointed in Japan with P5. I felt that we had the potential to qualify much higher up the order. But this weekend I wasn't expecting to be on the front row. I thought P3 was going to be by far the maximum we could have achieved today. Realistically, anywhere from P3 to P6, maybe even P7. So to be on the front row is a real surprise. I don't expect it to be a straightforward race tomorrow. I think Oscar is going to be mighty fast. They seem to be a long way ahead of the field when it comes to tyre overheating and the track being too hot for the tyres, which is what we're going to experience tomorrow. So let's see how it pans out.

Well, George, we've had you and Oscar on the front row already this season. What have you got to do to beat him tomorrow? Is it all about tyre wear, or do you see the run to Turn 1 as your main opportunity?

GR: I think unlike the first three races of the season, this isn't going to be necessarily a qualifying race. I think this is going to be the race which is most biased to the lap times you do in the race. Obviously I hope to make a good start. I've been on the front row here before and got into the lead at Turn 1, so hopefully I can repeat that. But I think they're so far ahead of everybody. They can pit early, pit late - they'll probably potentially overtake us on track. But as I said, today we're on the front row and nobody expected anyone but Lando and Oscar to be on the front row. So maybe another surprise tomorrow.

Alright, George, thank you very much. Well done to you. And Charles, great job by you as well. You have a tremendous record here in Bahrain. Just how good was that qualifying lap?

CL: It was really good, but I don't think today's performance relies on my record on this track. I think it's the result of a lot of work. At the beginning of the season, we obviously weren't where we wanted to be and since two or three races I've gone in an interesting direction setup-wise, which seems to help me to extract a bit more out of the car. That's what I'm trying to do every weekend. For now, it seems to be better and better, which is a good sign for the future. I'm happy with the lap. It was very tricky to put everything together, but I think I did so. There wasn't much more inside the car. Again, I think as George mentioned, I did not expect to be so close to pole position - just like him. But tomorrow is going to be a bit more of a challenge.

Tell us a little bit more about tomorrow. You've shown good pace over one lap. What are your prospects for the Grand Prix itself?

CL: Honestly, McLaren seems to be extremely good with tyre management and more specifically the overheating of the tyres. We've seen it in FP3 - I think everybody was struggling a lot - but Oscar put a lap in that was very impressive. I think tomorrow in the race there will be lots of that, so I don't think we expect to challenge the McLarens, but we might be pretty close with the Mercedes, also with the Red Bulls. So it's going to be an interesting race. We all have different tyres. A good start will obviously be essential, especially with high temperatures like this, to have clean air plays a big role.

You've spoken about the setup changes you've been going through in the last two Grands Prix. What about changes to the car this weekend? Do you feel the car is generally more competitive with the new floor and the various other new bits?

CL: Yeah, the team has done a really, really good job. We've all pushed quite a lot in the last few weeks because we've been struggling with performance. I know that at the factory they've been pushing like crazy to try and bring this floor a bit earlier on, and that definitely made the difference. Because if I look at the gap with P4, it's not that much and I'm pretty sure that without the floor I wouldn't be P3. So that's already one position won. I'm curious to see what it will do tomorrow. However, it's probably not the best track to extract the maximum out of this new upgrade, but in the next few weekends we shall see more of it.

