Norris channels his inner Horner

Lando Norris has echoed a suggestion previously made by Christian Horner, as he tells Red Bull to fix its car.

At a time the Austrian team was dominating and Mercedes was casting doubt on the legality of the Austrian team's car, Horner's advice to Toto Wolff was to: "Fix your f****** car!"

Now, as Red Bull continues to cast doubt on the legality of the McLaren, Norris has issued the same advice.

"We're all fully within the rules," said the McLaren driver in response to ongoing doubts about the car's rear wing. "We're doing a good job," he added.

"Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they're not," he continued. "It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things.

"We respect the FIA doing what they're doing and we're happy that they keep trying to correct things because we don't want anyone outside of those rules, but the last ones didn't affect us," he insisted.

"I don't know if the new ones will or not," he added, referring to the Technical Directive that comes into force in Spain in June, "but there are plenty of things that Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much.

"We can also play that game," he warned, "but we focus on ourselves rather than complaining about others."

Referring to the video that emerged online following the Japanese Grand Prix, and which has reignited the controversy, he said: "How do they know it's the rear wing that's flexing? They don't, it could be the whole car. So, you know, people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea."