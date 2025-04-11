Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Friday done. Pretty tricky conditions out there today, especially in FP1, but I think it's been a good day overall.

"The pace looked strong in FP2, and we've learned a lot. We'll have a look at what went well and what we can do better before turning our attention to Qualifying tomorrow afternoon."

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day for the team. Some tricky conditions, very different to the test, so it's about understanding the car in the heat. The team have worked hard all day, and we now have plenty of things to focus on tomorrow to make sure we're in a strong position for Qualifying."

Andrea Stella: "We enjoyed a reasonable first day here in Bahrain, where we were able to complete our run plans as intended. This circuit offers an interesting challenge when it comes to tyre degradation, and we have gathered important data in this area.

"While our FP2 times looked encouraging, we know we still have some work to do to convert this into a strong Qualifying position tomorrow, which in turn will be critical when it comes to giving us opportunities on Sunday.

"As always, we will analyse the data overnight, see where we can make improvements and put ourselves in the best possible position to fight during Qualifying."