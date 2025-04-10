McLaren to enter WEC in 2027

McLaren has announced that it is to return to endurance racing 2027.

"We're Back." said Zak Brown in the very briefest of press releases along with the Woking outfit's previous achievements, not least its 1995 Le Mans victory.

"Ready to make our mark on the world endurance stage once again," adds the release. "Hypercar. 2027 World Endurance Championship."

Interestingly, it was only last month that Brown suggested a Le Mans outing for his F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"I love the old school racing," he told WEC TV, "the Mario Andrettis, Dan Gurneys... they ran in different formulas... Now, with how big the sport is corporately, you get into manufacturer conflicts, sponsor conflicts, calendar conflicts, and that's why I loved racing with Fernando so much. Whether it's Le Mans, Indy or Dakar, he just wants to race.

"I think we are very open-minded," he continued. "Who doesn't want to win Le Mans? I've talked to Lando and Oscar about it, and they've said they'd love to go race Le Mans. That's cool, right? I think all these motorsports converging are great.

"We love sports car racing," he said of McLaren. "We're the only team to have won the 'Triple Crown', it'd be cool to go for it again. We're impressed with the rules, the competition.

"We have certainly been reviewing it for quite some time and like what we see," he admitted. "We just need to look at how we are doing in Formula 1 and IndyCar. I don't think the timing has ever really been better.

"It's clear what we would like to do. We'd love to go for the overall win in Le Mans and our other teams are very healthy."