Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Pole! I've felt good out there pretty much all weekend. We've had good pace, and the car feels great, which is the most important thing.

"It's a long race tomorrow, and lots can happen, but we're starting in a strong position so I'm looking forward to it. There's work to do tonight but I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given me this weekend."

Lando Norris: "A disappointing day. The car's been amazing, so thank you to the team for their hard work. I've just been struggling at times to put together the laps that counted, and this has cost me some positions in Qualifying today. However, we have strong race pace, and we'll work hard overnight to prepare and look forward to tomorrow's race, where we will fight to find our way back to the front."

Andrea Stella: "As we expected, the times were much closer in Qualifying as everyone looked to maximise what they had when it mattered. Despite this, Oscar did a great job to get his second Grand Prix Pole position and the team's first in Bahrain. Lando is a little frustrated not to be on the front row, but he has strong race pace and there is plenty that can be achieved tomorrow, at a circuit where overtaking is possible.

"Conditions could be challenging with both temperature and wind playing big factors here, along with high degradation, so we will be preparing for all the complexities the race has to offer."