Bahrain Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
12/04/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:31.646 132.102 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:32.314 0.668
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.480 0.834
4 Russell Mercedes 1:32.827 1.181
5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.916 1.270
6 Gasly Alpine 1:32.974 1.328
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:33.023 1.377
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.027 1.381
9 Sainz Williams 1:33.092 1.446
10 Hamilton Ferrari 1:33.111 1.465
11 Ocon Haas 1:33.240 1.594
12 Doohan Alpine 1:33.347 1.701
13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:33.370 1.724
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.548 1.902
15 Albon Williams 1:33.753 2.107
16 Bearman Haas 1:34.335 2.689
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.363 2.717
18 Bortoleto Stake 1:34.518 2.872
19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:34.636 2.990
20 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:34.965 3.319

