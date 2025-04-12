Bahrain Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:31.646 132.102 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:32.314 0.668 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.480 0.834 4 Russell Mercedes 1:32.827 1.181 5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.916 1.270 6 Gasly Alpine 1:32.974 1.328 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:33.023 1.377 8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.027 1.381 9 Sainz Williams 1:33.092 1.446 10 Hamilton Ferrari 1:33.111 1.465 11 Ocon Haas 1:33.240 1.594 12 Doohan Alpine 1:33.347 1.701 13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:33.370 1.724 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.548 1.902 15 Albon Williams 1:33.753 2.107 16 Bearman Haas 1:34.335 2.689 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.363 2.717 18 Bortoleto Stake 1:34.518 2.872 19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:34.636 2.990 20 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:34.965 3.319