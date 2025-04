McLaren pair lead the way in second practice

Ahead of today's second practice session the air temperature is 36 degrees C, and the track temperature is 31 degrees.

While FP1 was unrepresentative as this session takes place at the same time as Sunday's race, though one hour earlier than qualifying, we should get a better idea of the pecking order.

Of course, with six reserve drivers on duty earlier this made things that little bit harder.

Of the regulars on duty, Norris was quickest, ahead of Gasly, Hamilton, Albon, Ocon and Hulkenberg, while Antonelli was sidelined for much of the hour due to a water leak.

Verstappen was one of those watching from a distance, so we should get a better idea of his pace over the next hour.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Front Corner featuring a new Front Brake Duct Winglet the geometry of which has been developed aiming at better flow conditioning, resulting in an improvement of overall aerodynamic

performance.

Ferrari has new Floor Fences, Floor Body, Floor Edge, Diffuser and Rear Wing. The majority of these are not circuit specific, THe floor package features updated front floor / fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream. The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently re-optimized, together with the floor edge loading and vorticity shedding into the diffuse. As for the floor, this upgrade is also not event specific

and is aimed at a minor improvement of car aerodynamic efficiency.

Red Bull has new Front Wing and Cooling Louvres. By extending the chord, the front wing load potential is lifted giving more scope to attain the targeted aero balance with the suite of rear wings available. While the forecast ambient conditions have necessitated deployment of the wider louvre panels to give the car sufficient cooling capacity.

Haas has a new Coke/Engine Cover featuring a wider engine cover centre exit which has been enlarged to allow more heat expulsion. This is an option which will only be used in case specific requirement says the American team.

The sun has set and floodlights light the way as the pitlane opens. Leclerc is first out, followed by Bearman, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Gasly and Doohan.

Most are on mediums though Gasly and the McLarens are on hards and Verstappen and Antonelli on softs.

An early lock-up for Leclerc.

Of the first wave Hamilton goes quickest (32.157), ahead of Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Ocon and Lawson.

"The ride is very bad, the car is jumping a lot," says Verstappen.

Antonelli, his car clearly fixed, goes second with a 32.298, ahead of his teammate who stops the clock at 32.543.

"Change the steering wheel," demands Alonso, "there's a problem with the steering wheel, it's switching off." At which point the errant wheel appears to come away in his hands.

After ten minutes the Spaniard is the only driver yet to post a time.

A 32.376 sees Verstappen go third as Jo Bauer arrives at the Aston Martin garage to enquire about that steering wheel.

Russell goes quickest with a 31.945 while Hamilton, who looked set to improve, spins at T8 and aborts the lap.

The top four are all on softs, the only drivers on the red-banded rubber. That said, Hamilton original benchmark was set on mediums.

No mistakes this time as Hamilton improves to 31.915 having been quickest in the second sector.

Teammate Leclerc, currently seventh, heads out on the red-banded rubber.

The Monegasque subsequently posts a 31.729 but Albon responds with a 31.696.

However, Verstappen is on a flyer and he is quickest in the first two sectors. He crosses the line at 31.330



Stroll goes seventh (32.383), as Norris goes quickest in S1 and then S2. The championship leader stops the clock at 30.659, 0.671s up on Verstappen, as Bortoleto posts a 31.772 to go fifth.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Piastri bangs in a 30.505, 0.154s up on his teammate, while Russell goes third 0.527s off the pace.

Leclerc can only manage 31.652 which leaves him seventh, make that eighth for Hadjar has gone fifth with a 31.238.

As Bearman goes seventh, ahead of Sainz, Alonso heads out after a change of steering wheel.

"That last corner is leaving me very confused," says Bearman of the final corner where this is a strong crosswind.

Antonelli goes fourth with a 31.227.

The flyers done, drivers switch focus to longer runs.

"The final corner... the brakes again don't work," says Verstappen.

Fitting a new set of softs, Leclerc improves to fourth with a 31.045.

"What is he doing, man," asks Hadjar after tripping up over a slow Hulkenberg on the racing line.

Stroll locks-up and runs wide in the final corner, the Canadian currently 19th.

"right-side pulling," reports Hamilton.

Russell runs wide in Turn 10.

Just ahead of Stroll at the wrong end of the timesheet is Tsunoda who is 1.5s off the pace.

"This is pointless, I have zero grip," complains Verstappen.

"This front lock-up is insane," says Tsunoda.

As the session ends, Russell passes a clearly frustrated Verstappen, adding to the Dutchman's pain by waving at him.

Piastri is quickest, ahead of Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hadjar, Verstappen, Hamilton, Bearman and Sainz.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Lawson, Bortoleto, Doohan, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Stroll and Hulkenberg.