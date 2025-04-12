Piastri throws down the gauntlet

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 34 degrees C, while the track temperature is 46 degrees.

Like FP1, due to the conditions in which the session takes place it is pretty much unrepresentative, however it will give drivers a little more time to dial in their cars.

As expected McLaren is looking strong, leaving its closest rival (Russell) 0.527s behind, much of this thought to be down to downforce.

Mercedes is looking good, as is Ferrari, which has brought quite a few updates, while Red Bull is in danger of being upstaged by RB, with Hadjar looking particularly good.

The Williams pair are shaping up and while Aston Martin continues to struggle, Haas and Alpine have shown signs of promise.

However, despite McLaren's apparent dominance neither driver is fully happy, for, like many, there is a lack of grip, while the heat is also an issue.

The lights go green and Bearman leads the way, for a minute or so his only company are the leaves that have been blown on to the track. Indeed, the wind that has blown them there is likely to be a factor today and tomorrow.

As Bearman posts a 37.825 he is joined by his teammate and Hamilton, the Haas pair on hards the Ferrari on softs.

Ocon posts a 36.409 the Frenchman reporting a "lot of bounce in Turn 12".

"It's crazy how bad the grip is compared to the night," adds Bearman as Hamilton aborts his first flyer.

Leclerc and Doohan head out, the Australian opting for mediums, while the Monegasque is on softs.

Hamilton crosses the line at 34.846, Leclerc responds with a 34.903.

Doohan posts a 35.574 and Gasly a 35.106 as Bortoleto, Tsunoda and Norris head out, the McLaren on the red-banded rubber.

Hulkenberg is caught out by the tailwind in Turn 11 as Verstappen heads out on softs, the Dutchman followed by the Aston Martin pair.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Norris crosses the line at 33.796.

"That's ******* terrible," reports Verstappen.

Hulkenberg goes third (34.877), ahead of Leclerc and Gasly, as Verstappen aborts his lap after going quickest in S1.

"It's so tight between all the cars, just finding a few milliseconds will be important," admits James Vowles. "I definitely think the Racing Bulls and ourselves have the ability to get into Q3, it's tight but it is doable.

"The interesting one is Haas who are up and down. Maybe they'll be there."

Alonso goes second with a 34.237 as Gasly improves to third.

Quickest in S2, Piastri crosses the line at 33.324 to go top, 0.472s up on his teammate.

Leclerc improves to fourth but is 1.2s off the pace.

With 33 minutes remaining, Verstappen, Hadjar, Lawson and the Mercedes pair have yet to set times, Russell yet to even make an appearance.

As Russell finally heads out, teammate Antonelli goes 12th with a 35.032, as Hasjar posts a 34.845 to go 9th.

A PB in S3 for Piastri but he fails to improve his time.

Hulkenberg stops at Turn 8 with an issue, necessitating the deployment of the VSC. The car has gone into anti-stall he reports. "Let me know what you want me to do," he says, only to be told that his session is over.

On his first flyer, Russell locks-up in Turn 1 and consequently aborts.

Verstappen goes second with a 33.558, 0.234s off the pace but splitting the McLaren pair. However, replay reveals that he exceeded the track limits at Turn 4 consequently that time would have been excluded.

"So annoying," says Lawson following a difference of opinion with Russell as the pair battle for track position.

Bortoleto improves to seventh with a 34.518, as Leclerc pits after losing one of his mirrors.

Replay shows Russell having a wild lap running wide in one corner and then spinning in Turn 10.

"That's the least amount of grip I've ever had in an F1 car," he reports.

Down in 14th, Tsunoda aborts following a poor opening sector.

On board shows Alonso really battling with understeer as he posts a string of PBs to go fourth, 0.537s off the pace.

Albon goes fourth with a 33.854 having gone quickest in the opening sector.

As Verstappen goes purple in S2, Doohan goes quickest in S1.

Verstappen goes top with a 33.027, but is demoted when Gasly crosses the line at 32.974.

A 31.646 sees Piastri go top - by 1.328 - as Hadjar goes third (33.023).

Antonelli goes second with a 32.916, while Lawson improves to sixth (33.370).

Tsunoda aborts after making a mistake in Turn 4.

"Man, what a mess," admits Bearman as he runs wide.

Russell crosses the line at 32.827 to go second, though he is still over a second off Piastri's pace.

"I can't believe how fast these McLarens are at the moment," admits Gasly.

Sainz goes seventh, but is demoted when Norris goes second with a 32.314, 0.668s down on Piastri.

Leclerc goes third with a 32.480 while Hamilton can only manage tenth (33.111).

Doohan improves to 12th with a 33.347 as Tsunoda heads out on hards! The Japanese is currently 19th, just ahead of Stroll.

Understandably, Tsunoda fails to improve as other drivers switch to the hards. However, the Red Bull driver hasn't had a proper run on the softs.

"Sorry to insist but there's something with the engine braking, it is not normal," insists Sainz.

The session ends. Piastri is quickest - by some margin - ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton.

Ocon is eleventh, ahead of Doohan, Lawson, Alonso, Albon, Bearman , Stroll, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.

An interesting session, and one which must give Piastri great hope for the remainder of the weekend, while his rivals ponder how to deal with the lack of grip and the wind.