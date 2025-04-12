Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
12/04/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:29.841 134.756 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.009 0.168
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.175 0.334
4 Antonelli Mercedes 1:30.213 0.372
5 Gasly Alpine 1:30.216 0.375
6 Norris McLaren 1:30.267 0.426
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.423 0.582
8 Sainz Williams 1:30.680 0.839
9 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.772 0.931
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:31.303 1.462
11 Doohan Alpine 1:31.245
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:31.271
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.886
14 Ocon Haas No Time.
15 Albon Williams 1:32.040
16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:31.693
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.165
18 Bortoleto Stake 1:32.186
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.283
20 Bearman Haas 1:32.373

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms