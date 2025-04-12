Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:29.841 134.756 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.009 0.168 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.175 0.334 4 Antonelli Mercedes 1:30.213 0.372 5 Gasly Alpine 1:30.216 0.375 6 Norris McLaren 1:30.267 0.426 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.423 0.582 8 Sainz Williams 1:30.680 0.839 9 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.772 0.931 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:31.303 1.462 11 Doohan Alpine 1:31.245 12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:31.271 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.886 14 Ocon Haas No Time. 15 Albon Williams 1:32.040 16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:31.693 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.165 18 Bortoleto Stake 1:32.186 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.283 20 Bearman Haas 1:32.373