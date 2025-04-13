Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix to give McLaren its maiden victory in a what could be considered its second home race.

For the Australian, it was his fourth Formula 1 win, thus equalling the total scored by Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the team in 1966. Piastri can also be pleased with his first hat-trick (pole, win and fastest race lap) in what are the early days of his career, with today's race being his 50th Grand Prix start. Joining him on the podium were his team principal, Andrea Stella, George Russell second in the Mercedes at 15"499 finishing a whisker ahead of Lando Norris in the other McLaren, third, 0"774 behind his fellow countryman.

15 drivers went with the Soft for the first stint, while the remaining five (both Ferraris, Alonso, Lawson and Bortoleto) chose the Medium. In fact, all three compounds came into play as can be seen from the variations in the percentage usage: 45.83% on the Medium (517 laps), 28.01% on the Hard (316) and 26.15% on the Soft (295).

Mario Isola: "A spectacular race with plenty of battles and overtaking from start to finish. All three compounds chosen for this round, which were actually the same as those last week in Suzuka, were brought into play, creating a mix of strategies that made the race even more interesting.

"The level of degradation, despite slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday and Friday, was still significant across all three compounds, meaning that a two-stop was the only real choice. The performance differences between the Hard, Medium and Soft were clear to see in absolute terms and were also dependent on which cars were using them at different stages, which made the race even more dynamic, especially when one considers how evenly matched the teams are at the moment. In fact, that's one of our goals as the tyre supplier, namely to provide a reliable product that allows for a range of strategy options, after which it's up to the teams to make the most of it.

"Now we head to Jeddah and yet another completely different type of race track, where for the first time this season we will bring a trio of compounds that are softer than those used at this race last year. Let's see what happens."