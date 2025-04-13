Piastri wins entertaining Bahrain Grand Prix

Pitpass, unlike most, does not believe that Lando Norris is a world champion in the making.

While we can understand his despair after qualifying the fact is that it is something we have seen too often over the last couple of years.

While the Briton plays to the gallery his teammate just gets on with it, learning from every (rare) mistake as he hones his craft.

Unlike Norris, Oscar Piastri has the killer instinct, that trait that sorts world champions apart from mere racers.

It's not just the on track stuff either, it is all the rest of it.

While we are aware that there is an 'admin' behind Norris' social media account, there's no such stand-in for the numerous pouty pictures and giggling videos.

Think back, had social media been around, do you believe that the sport's legends would have given it the time of day, they would have seen it as a needless distraction from the job in hand, hat of being the best.

So, while we expect Norris to give a good account of himself today and throughout the season we do not expect to see him winning the title and in time we feel that his employers will come around to a similar way of thinking.

As for today, at the very least we can expect an improvement on last weekend's procession. That long, long run to the opening corner should allow for some reshuffling while the complex of corners that follows should also help to mix things up.

Put it like this, had he qualified on pole yesterday Max Verstappen wouldn't have been able to do today what he did last week.

As a result of those pathetic penalties, Charles Leclerc now starts alongside Piastri, with Russell next ahead of Gasly, Antonelli, Norris, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton, with Tsunoda, Doohan, Hadjar and Alonso to keep them company.

Over the course of the weekend we have seen numerous mistakes due to over zealousness, lack of grip, the gusting winds and various other reasons, while once track limits were imposed in qualifying that too took a toll. Consequently this will need to be taken into account.

In terms of strategy, the picture is more complex than it might seem at first glance.

"The first points is that all three tyre compounds can come into play and although a one-stop is clearly slower on paper, it cannot be ruled out completely, especially as eight drivers have one new set of each of the hard and medium. This group might consider starting on the mediums and extending the first stint as much as possible, before switching to the hards.

If there is excessive degradation in the closing stages of the race then, switching to softs, even new ones for those who did not take part in all three qualifying sessions, could offer a performance advantage, with no need for further stops.

For a two-stop strategy, on paper the fastest route involves using two sets of mediums and one of hards, with pit stop windows between laps 14 and 20 and then again between laps 34 and 40.

Those who want to make the most of having extra grip from the soft for the start will need to pit earlier, between laps 10 and 16 to make the most of the potential undercut advantage, which is very effective at this track. Finally, there's the option to use all three compounds, for example for those who only have one new set each of the hard and medium available."

The pitlane opens and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Bortoleto, Hamilton, Sainz and Norris.

Air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees.

Last to take their places on the grid are Antonelli, Leclerc and Russell.

"Lando will be the interesting one," says Russell, "I'm confident he is going to come back through and be in our race at some point.

"We've only got one hard and one medium, so we will definitely be on the soft at some point."

"A 1-2 is the plan," says Zak Brown, "but we will have to execute well.

"It's going to be a fun race," he adds. "Norris needs a good start, picking off a car or two on the first lap would be good.

"With Lando, don't overthink it, relax, there is a reason you are the championship leader. Just do what you do best."

Most are starting on softs bar Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Lawson and Bortoleto who are on mediums. Leclerc, Hamilton, Doohan, Hadjar, Alonso, Ocon, Albon, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Bortoleto, Stroll and Bearman are all on fresh rubber.

Surprising that so many have opted for an aggressive opening stint.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away cleanly.

By the time Bearman gets away, Piastri is already at Turn 9.

The grid forms.

They're away. Great start from Piastri, while Russell is up alongside Leclerc on the run to Turn 1.

Into Turn 1, Piastri leads while Russell locks-up nearly hitting Piastri while Norris and Leclerc are side-by-side following a storming start from the championship leader.

Norris goes around the outside of Leclerc in Turn 4 he is up to 3rd while Antonelli has run wide battling Sainz and dropped to 7th and Tsunoda is all over Hamilton as they battle for ninth.

Starting from the very back, Bearman had a particularly impressive start, scything his way through the field.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Antonelli, Verstappen, Hamilton and Tsunoda. At the back, Bortoleto passes his teammate for 19th, while Bearman, is up to 15th.

At the start of Lap 3, Albon passes Alonso for 13th as they head into Turn 1.

Oh, oh, Norris has been noted for a false start, being out of position.

After 3 laps, Piastri is 1.4s clear of Russell, while Leclerc has dropped 1.2s behind Norris.

"Grip is quite poor on this tyre," reports (medium-shod) Hamilton.

Antonelli makes a brave, no-nonsense move on Sainz to claim sixth while Verstappen also nails the Spaniard. "He didn't leave me a car's width," claims Verstappen.

Meanwhile, it was Verstappen who drew attention to the fact that Norris was out of position on the grid.

Hulkenberg pits at the end of Lap 5. Next time around Hadjar pits.

"Leclerc is struggling a lot with the medium," reports Gasly.

Norris gets a 5s penalty for a false start, the news passed on to the driver for whom it could have been worse.

"These brakes are so inconsistent, it's so annoying," complains Leclerc.

Sainz is passed by Hamilton as Verstappen also moves in. The Dutchman nails the Williams driver, who is subsequently passed by Tsunoda also.

Doohan pits at the end of Lap 9.

"The softs are starting to struggle," Hamilton is advised.

Verstappen, Gasly and Norris all pit at the end of Lap 10, Norris opting to serve his penalty in the process.