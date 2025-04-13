Hulkenberg disqualified

Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the results of the Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear to his plank.

Following today's race the plank assembly on the German's car was measured and found to be 8.4mm (LHS), 8.5mm (car centreline) and 8.4mm (RHS).

This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 e) of the Technical Regulations.

During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement was correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

The team also acknowledged that it was a genuine error.

The stewards determined that Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification had to be applied for the infringement.

Hulkenberg had finished 15th.