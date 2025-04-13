No penalty for Russell

Having gained no advantage, George Russell escapes punishment for using his DRS while more than a second behind Lando Norris.

The Bahrain stewards heard from Russell, team representatives Andrew Shovlin and Evan Short (Head of Electronics) as well as Craig Pearson (FIA Software), and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, telemetry and team radio evidence.

The connection between the automated DRS activation system and the Mercedes failed due to issues with a timing loop provided by an external party, therefore the FIA authorised manual activation of the DRS in accordance with Article 22.1 h).

At the Russell was experiencing a brake-by-wire issue and other electronic issues. He was advised to use an auxiliary button in the cockpit which serves as a back-up radio button but also serves as a manual DRS activation button.

On the straight between Turns 10 and 11 he tried to radio the team using this button but instead accidentally activated the DRS. The DRS was activated for a distance of 37 metres on a straight of approximately 700 metres.

Whilst he gained 0.02 seconds, he gave up 0.28 seconds at the next corner to compensate. This was confirmed by telemetry.

Accordingly whilst technically a breach occurred the stewards decided that as there was no sporting advantage gained, and consequently no penalty was imposed.