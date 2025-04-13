Bahrain Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 36 1:35.140 127.251 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 36 1:35.518 0.378 3 Norris McLaren 38 1:35.728 0.588 4 Leclerc Ferrari 36 1:36.132 0.992 5 Verstappen Red Bull 29 1:36.167 1.027 6 Hamilton Ferrari 37 1:36.235 1.095 7 Gasly Alpine 39 1:36.531 1.391 8 Doohan Alpine 31 1:36.682 1.542 9 Antonelli Mercedes 29 1:36.690 1.550 10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 30 1:36.952 1.812 11 Sainz Williams 16 1:36.954 1.814 12 Ocon Haas 30 1:37.098 1.958 13 Albon Williams 47 1:37.141 2.001 14 Tsunoda Red Bull 45 1:37.225 2.085 15 Bearman Haas 40 1:37.303 2.163 16 Hulkenberg Stake 30 1:37.338 2.198 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 1:37.380 2.240 18 Alonso Aston Martin 38 1:37.906 2.766 19 Bortoleto Stake 38 1:38.006 2.866 20 Stroll Aston Martin 38 1:38.064 2.924

