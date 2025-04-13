Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
13/04/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 36 1:35.140 127.251 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 36 1:35.518 0.378
3 Norris McLaren 38 1:35.728 0.588
4 Leclerc Ferrari 36 1:36.132 0.992
5 Verstappen Red Bull 29 1:36.167 1.027
6 Hamilton Ferrari 37 1:36.235 1.095
7 Gasly Alpine 39 1:36.531 1.391
8 Doohan Alpine 31 1:36.682 1.542
9 Antonelli Mercedes 29 1:36.690 1.550
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 30 1:36.952 1.812
11 Sainz Williams 16 1:36.954 1.814
12 Ocon Haas 30 1:37.098 1.958
13 Albon Williams 47 1:37.141 2.001
14 Tsunoda Red Bull 45 1:37.225 2.085
15 Bearman Haas 40 1:37.303 2.163
16 Hulkenberg Stake 30 1:37.338 2.198
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 1:37.380 2.240
18 Alonso Aston Martin 38 1:37.906 2.766
19 Bortoleto Stake 38 1:38.006 2.866
20 Stroll Aston Martin 38 1:38.064 2.924

Check out our Sunday gallery from Manama here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms