Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Pirelli

Max Verstappen is getting a taste for it. Following on from Japan, the four-time world champion snatched pole away from what looked like being another dominant qualifying performance from McLaren in Saudi Arabia.

At the very last moment, Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri by just ten thousandths of a second with a time of 1'27"294 for the Dutchman against 1'27"304 for the Australian.

In third place, having briefly been quickest, was George Russell with a lap in 1'27"407, while sharing the third row with the Mercedes driver will be Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, fourth in 1'27"670.

Apart from the first edition of this race in 2021, when Lewis Hamilton was fasting in qualifying for Mercedes, Red Bull has always taken pole at this track, in 2022 and 2023 with Sergio Perez and now for the last two years with Verstappen. It was his 42nd career pole, the 105th for Red Bull Racing.

The Pirelli Pole Position Award was presented to Verstappen by Anthony Anderson.

Once again in the third free practice session, all driver studiously avoided the Hard, with just the Aston Martin and Racing Bulls drivers running their usual scrubbing in lap, the former also doing this with a set of Mediums.

Otherwise, red was the colour, with the sole exception of Gabriel Bortoleto, who used a set of Mediums to get used to the track, given that he had to miss FP2 yesterday because of a problem on his Sauber. All the other drivers used two sets each of the Soft.

Mario Isola: "What a qualifying session that was, especially Q3! In the final five minutes pole position changed hands five times, and as further proof of how close is this season there are four drivers from four different teams in the top four places.

"Of course the Soft was the sole protagonist in qualifying, and on its debut here in Jeddah we saw that the C5 is competitive not just over the first flying lap, but also good for a second attempt.

"When it comes to strategies, we don't feel the situation has changed since yesterday and it's no coincidence that, although it's not yet confirmed, the vast majority of drivers, 15 of the 20 to be precise, have all saved two sets of Hards. The C3 seems to offer the best performance and, without too much degradation a one-stop strategy is on paper the quickest way, with the order Medium-Hard being favourite, pitting between laps 14 and 20. There are a couple of reasons why many have opted to save two sets of this compound: firstly to be ready for any possible safety car situations, which have often been seen at this track and secondly, to have a backup in case there's a significant step up in degradation tomorrow.

"Those starting from the back end of the grid might aim to make up positions by swapping the order of use of the compounds, (i.e. C4 then C3) pitting from lap 30. A two-stopper is not too far off in terms of total time taken, with a difference of around 5 seconds and would again involve using the C3 and C4. The C5 could be an option for drivers looking to make the most of its superior performance over the first few laps to make up places, or if there were to be a safety car in the closing stages of the race."