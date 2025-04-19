Verstappen claims sensational pole in Jeddah

Ahead of Q1, the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees.

McLaren has topped the timesheets in all three practice sessions, and while it was Piastri yesterday morning, it was Norris earlier and, more importantly, yesterday evening.

We say more importantly because the conditions experienced then were similar to what we expect over the next hour and for the race tomorrow.

Earlier, the pace, separated by just 0.024s, were 0.627s clear of third-placed Russell.

Worryingly, Toto Wolff insists that the Woking team had not turned up the wick on its engines, adding that McLaren is in a "league of its own" here.

Behind the papaya pair it appears to be tight between Russell, Verstappen and Leclerc, with one of the Williams pair or Gasly looking possible for a surprise.

Hamilton continues to struggle, as does Stroll and the Haas pair.

Other than the lack of grip, the blustery wind and those barriers begging you to get ever closer, another factor the drivers now have to deal with is track limits which haven't been imposed during the three practice sessions.

The lights go green, and Ocon leads the way, followed by Bearman, Doohan, Hulkenberg and Bortoleto.

We saw yesterday that the softs are good for a couple of flying laps. Soon there are twelve, thirteen, fourteen drivers on track.

Ocon crosses the line at 29.924, but Bearman responds with a 29.167 and Doohan a 29.150.

As Hulkenberg posts a 29.070 and Albon a 28.866, attention turns to Norris who goes quickest in S1.

Alonso goes second and Gasly third, as Norris goes purple in S2.

At the line the championship leader posts a 28.026.

Leclerc goes second with a 28.552 as Hamilton fourth (28.901).

Verstappen is pushing to the limit, the Dutchman crossing the line at 28.148, 0.122s down on Norris.

Piastri and Tsunoda trade fastest sectors, the Japanese goes third with a 28.424, but is demoted when Piastri bangs in a 28.019, 0.007s up on his teammate.

Russell goes fourth having been quickest in S2.

Antonelli goes seventh as the RB pair finally head out, the last drivers to do so.

Hadjar goes ninth and Lawson eleventh, as Doohan improves to tenth.

Bearman improves to tenth (28.850) but is demoted when Alonso improves to sixth with a 28.548.

Norris stops the clock at 27.805 as Hadjar reveals that he has hit the wall in the final corner.

Hamilton improves to tenth with a 28.462, but is it enough? Teammate Leclerc remains seventh.

Both Alpines are in the drop zone, along with Lawson and the Haas pair.

Albon improves to fourth with a 28.279 as Gasly leaves his garage with a blanket still attacked to his front-right.

Quickest in S2, Piastri improves to 27.901 but remains second.

Antonelli goes third and Hadjar tenth, but Verstappen bangs in a 27.778 to go top.

Sainz goes seventh and Lawson eleventh, while Gasly goes ninth despite a very close encounter with the walls.

Bearman goes tenth, but is demoted when Hamilton improves to ninth.

Alonso goes twelfth.

"I hit the wall pretty hard, Turn 16," admits Albon. Replays reveal Gasly and Hadjar also has brushes with the barriers.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Antonelli, Tsunoda, Albon, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton and Gasly.

We lose Stroll, Doohan, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Bortoleto.

Despite that encounter with the wall, Albon is first out for Q2, the Williams driver followed by Bearman, Gasly, Sainz and Hadjar.

Lawson is noted for an unsafe release.

Albon posts a benchmark 28.581, as Bearman responds with a 28.648 and Gasly a 28.474.

Sainz crosses the line at 28.309 but moments later Piastri stops the clock at 27.690.

Verstappen goes top with a 27.529, having been quickest in S1, as Russell goes third, ahead of Leclerc and Sainz.

Tsunoda goes fifth and Hamilton sixth.

Norris leapfrogs Verstappen with a 27.481, just 0.048s separating the pair.

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri posted their times on fresh rubber however, while (fourth-placed) Russell was on used, as were Leclerc and Tsunoda.

Lawson, having had his time deleted, has yet to post a time. He is joined in the drop zone by Albon, Bearman, Hadjar and Alonso.

"Check the plank," requests Verstappen, "I hit it quite hard."

Albon goes sixth with a 28.109, the Thai driver improving in the opening two sectors.

Russell and his teammate look set to improve, the Briton goes third (27.599) and the Italian fifth (27.798).

Piastri remains third while Sainz goes sixth.

Bearman and Hadjar both fail to make the cut, while Lawson goes tenth, thereby demoting Hamilton.

Hamilton goes ninth, behind Gasly, as Alonso fails to improve on thirteenth.

A late improvement sees Tsunoda go seventh, which is bad news for Albon.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Gasly and Hamilton.

We lose Albon, Lawson, Alonso, Hadjar and Bearman.

Verstappen is giving 100% as ever, but can he really pull off the seemingly impossible?