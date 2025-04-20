Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
20/04/2025

Result of the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 50 1h 21:06.758
2 Verstappen Red Bull 50 + 0:02.843
3 Leclerc Ferrari 50 + 0:08.104
4 Norris McLaren 50 + 0:09.196
5 Russell Mercedes 50 + 0:27.236
6 Antonelli Mercedes 50 + 0:34.688
7 Hamilton Ferrari 50 + 0:39.073
8 Sainz Williams 50 + 1:04.630
9 Albon Williams 50 + 1:06.515
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 50 + 1:07.091
11 Alonso Aston Martin 50 + 1:15.917
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 50 + 1:18.451
13 Bearman Haas 50 + 1:19.194
14 Ocon Haas 50 + 1:39.723
15 Hulkenberg Stake 49 + 1 Lap
16 Stroll Aston Martin 49 + 1 Lap
17 Doohan Alpine 49 + 1 Lap
18 Bortoleto Stake 49 + 1 Lap
Tsunoda Red Bull 1 Accident Damage
Gasly Alpine 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) !31.778 (Lap 41)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms