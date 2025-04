Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is really nice but definitely unexpected to get pole today.

"The Team made some final adjustments going into Qualifying which allowed me to be a bit more comfortable in the car and attack the corners. Our progression in Qualifying was really nice: we tried to improve run by run and it felt good in the car and we made things a lot more comfortable. The tyres were overheating less which was positive, we found the right balance and when everything cooled down a bit, the car came alive at night. I'm really proud of the Team, after the red flag they stayed calm and chose the right strategy. I wasn't entirely sure what the right call was and then GP came on the radio and the Team were definitely right. It is always a Team effort, all the engineers helped with this and helped improve on particular corners. I knew what I had to do to beat the lap record but it's always extremely rewarding to put a good lap together here. Looking to tomorrow, it will be a bit more tricky as here you can pass if you have more pace. There are a few more DRS zones, so it will be difficult to keep everyone behind but we will give it everything that we have."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was an okay Saturday to finish P8. Congrats to Max on pole, he did a great lap. My last push lap in Q3 was quite messy and I was expecting slightly more today. We are still learning and it feels like there's always something that happens when I push more, unpredictable things happen, and it's been quite difficult to put everything together for a clean lap. It's pretty frustrating when I can't put it all together in Q3 when it counts, but it is at least positive to be in Q3 again this weekend. Some of the difficulties are due to experience, it is only my third race with the Team but my confidence is building up in the car, I have to keep pushing and we want more. Hopefully we can be more consistent in the race tomorrow, our setup is more focused on the long run rather than the short run and I had more confidence in those laps. I will do my best to overtake and to finish with good points."

Christian Horner: "Coming into Quali off the back of FP3 it was all about who was going to be third and then suddenly in Q1 Max went quickest. In Q2 we were right there and then there was the unfortunate accident for Lando in Q3, thankfully he was okay, but it meant there was only three cars with two new sets left, which was Oscar, George and Max. We had to make a decision as a Team and the driver has to buy into that and be happy, we elected to do the two timed laps and that puts you under pressure because if there is any issue at all you have lost that margin. A great call by everyone. What was so impressive for me was because Max had to take the pitstop to change tyres, he had to carry the six or seven kilos more fuel than anyone else, and then he went quickest on that first lap. That put the pressure on the other guys and then his last lap was outstanding. To get that pole, our second in the last three races, is phenomenal and really rewarding. It was a wonderful performance by Max and the Team. The set-up changes we made definitely helped, and it gave Max a car he could attack with, we still expected to see a margin to the other cars but it seemed to disappear this evening and Max set a track record out there. We will have a fight on our hands with Oscar tomorrow but we are starting in the best possible position. It was good to have Yuki up there in Q3 as well, he is really finding his way in this car and with the Team. I have been impressed by how calm he is, he was in the ice bath 10 minutes before the session! We are super satisfied with him, and he is right up there to win good points tomorrow."