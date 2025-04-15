Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Bahrain was quite a difficult weekend for us and didn't really go our way at all. We had some issues that set us back and we still have a lot of work to do on the car to get us where we need to be. However, last year Jeddah was a good track for us and it is a proper high speed semi street circuit which is fun to drive. Typically, there is less tyre degradation at this circuit, so it naturally should be a better race for us. We have a final push with this being the third race and final weekend of the triple header so hopefully we can find more pace and bring out a performance similar to Japan."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I was very pleased to get my first points as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver in Bahrain. I'm still getting to grips with the car and we managed to overcome some difficult practice sessions to recover well and get some good pace and performance from the car. Obviously I want to do better and I will be demanding more of myself in the coming weeks, as I settle into the Team. As a Team we want to be better too and be competing a lot higher up the grid, it's a group effort to do that. I get so much more input and choice when it comes to set-up and I am learning every day with my engineers. My aim for Saudi is to secure a good qualifying result, it's another very different circuit and has its own challenges with tight walls and a tricky surface. We'll look to get the car in a good window and I'll do my best to deliver a good result for the Team."

Stats & Facts

• The Team have celebrated a one-two finish at the last two Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with last year Max clocking a ninth consecutive race victory and a 100th podium finish.

• Max has stood on the podium in all four GPs held in Saudi Arabia, never finishing below second in that spell. The other 19 drivers on the grid have a combined podium finishes of five in Jeddah.

• Yuki scored his first points as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver last weekend in Bahrain, becoming the 12th driver to score points for the Team since our debut in 2005.

• Max's pole lap in 2024 was taken with an average speed of 157.886 mph - the highest lap speed seen at any other circuit than Monza since 1990.

• Yuki will be seeking his first-ever points at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend, having previously reached Q3 twice in 2021 and 2024.