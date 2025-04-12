Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We did everything we could today but that was the maximum we could get in Qualifying.

"The whole weekend has been difficult. We struggled with the general balance of the car but also the brakes, with the red flag it was hard to get many clean laps in. My final lap was better, and I tried to extract the most out of it, but it was still not good enough compared to the others. There's been very poor grip and we've played around with the setup but none of it really worked for us this weekend. There's a lot to analyse and debrief to understand what we have tried this weekend and how we can attack next weekend. Historically high deg tracks have been good for us but tomorrow will be quite tough and we're not sure what to expect at the moment. Naturally tomorrow I will do the best I can and we hope we can fight with the teams ahead."

Lance Stroll: "I have ticked the box of reaching Q3 and that is the first step for me. I think it was good execution, I had the red flag in Q1 with no time set and then I only had one set to make it through to Q3. I am reasonably happy, although P10 is not always the place as a driver that you want to be. It was a good recovery from practice, I will take it for sure, it could be a lot worse, considering the struggles I had in FP3. It is just hard to find the performance in this car and I am still learning how to do it best. It requires a lot of concentration to stay in the window this car needs to perform. It was not the easiest car today, you saw that with Max qualifying P7, which is unusual. We just have to, as a Team, make a step forward and I need to keep working hard. I think I have made some progress so far with the Team; it is step by step and only my second race with the Team. I didn't get a great long run in practice but I have some confidence for tomorrow to move forward. At least Max and I are starting semi-close to each other in position so we may be able to do something different with the strategy. I will try to finish as close to him as possible. I want to score points and do lots of overtaking, that is my passion! I will do my best."

Christian Horner: "Yuki made some good progress from practice and step by step is finding more pace in the car. He did a good job to make Q3. Max struggled with balance and as he said, was fighting through most of Quali. But, the positive is, both cars made it into Q3. It feels like some time since we have been able to say that. We would like to be higher up the grid than P7 and P10 but as is the case this season, it's close and we have an opportunity to race well from our starting positions tomorrow. However there is still a lot to understand from today, on both sides of the garage, so we will take a look and come back fighting tomorrow."