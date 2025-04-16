Domenicali fears for future of F1 at Imola

As more countries seek to host races, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali admits his fears for the future of his home track Imola.

Born and bred in Imola, as a youngster Domenicali's first steps on the motorsport ladder were his work experience at the iconic Emilia Romagna track.

However, with more and more countries seeking to join the schedule, and having the necessary funding to do so, the squeeze is on, particularly for European circuits.

Other than money there is also the sport's need for tracks located in or near 'destination cities'.

Most likely to be impacted as the sport seeks to expand globally are the European events, and it is already proposed that some of the current venues host races on a rotational basis.

Italy currently hosts two races, and it is widely felt that this is enough, even though the country has far more of a connection with the sport than the United States, which currently hosts three races.

Monza has hosted but one round of the world championship since its inception, while Imola came late to the party, hosting the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and then the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 until 2006.

F1 returned during the pandemic, when the sport was only too glad to call on the services of its European heartland, and though it has since hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix its contract runs out this year, while Monza's runs until 2031.

Domenicali realises that a difficult decision is looming.

"Italy has always been and will be an important part of Formula 1," he tells Italian broadcaster RAI. "But it will be increasingly difficult to have two races in the same country because interest in F1 is growing and it's a situation we will have to deal with in the coming months.

"It's hard for this situation with Imola and Monza to continue together on the calendar for long," he adds, ignoring the irony of the fact that the US, which struggles to pull in a million viewers for events, hosts three races.

"From a human point of view it will not be easy," he admits, "but I have to exercise an international role that puts me in front of many requests around the world from emerging countries that can allow F1 to grow.

"I do not forget that Imola responded at a time of great difficulty, that of Covid," he recalls. "When there was a need to find new places, they responded immediately with the enthusiasm and ability of an entire city."

Then again, so did Istanbul, Mugello, Portimao and the Nurburgring, and where did it get them.

Despite his sadness at losing his home race, as F1 CEO Domenicali will readily welcome anyone who has the requisite cash, for in today's world history and passion are merely buzz words.