Antonelli secures sensational Sprint pole

Ahead of the Shootout the air temperature is 29 degrees C while the track temperature is 50 degrees.

Piastri set the pace in practice, but due to a late red-flag, the result of Bearman spinning into the barrier, only a handful of drivers posted times on the softs, consequently we go into this session with no clear idea of the pecking order.

On the mediums, which were used for much of the hour, it was pretty much business as usual, though one has to say that a number of drivers were pushing their luck when riding the kerbs, Bearman being a good example.

One team that stood out was Williams with Sainz and Albon finishing the hour fourth and fifth, albeit with the caveat in terms of that red flag. In the pink RB Hadjar also looked good.

The lights go green and Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Verstappen and Sainz.

"Unsafe, unsafe," complains Doohan, "Liam Lawson, had to brake otherwise I would have gone into him. His mechanic was telling him to stop."

"I want to change helmet after this," says Tsunoda, "the wind is blowing like hell."

Hulkenberg posts a benchmark 28.911, but Verstappen responds with a far more sensible 27.953.

Albon, quickest in S3, goes second and Sainz third, ahead of Gasly.

A 28.758 sees Alonso go third as Leclerc gets worryingly close to the walls.

Hadjar has his time deleted for track limits as Hamilton goes second with a 28.231.

Norris stops the clock at 27.890, while his teammate can only manage a 28.156.

Antonelli, who has never raced here before, goes top with a 27.858.

"Check right-side, I touched the wall at exit Turn 15," admits Bortoleto.

With 3 minutes remaining there is a queue in the pitlane as the drivers head out for their final flyers of this phase. Some may have left it just a little too late.

Due to traffic, Hamilton fails to improve on sixth, while Leclerc has a poor S2 and also fails to improve.

Piastri improves to third and Hulkenberg ninth while Tsunoda and Bearman fail to make it to the line in time.

Sainz goes third, but is demoted when Russell goes top and Albon third.

Ocon goes ninth, as Norris complains that he got held up, by Verstappen.

Doohan is very, very unhappy with his team, believing he was held up, unaware that Gasly had run out of steering lock as he left his garage and had to be rescued. "That is not acceptable," he insists.

Russell is quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Albon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hamilton, Ocon and Leclerc.

We lose Stroll, Doohan, Tsunoda, Bortoleto and Bearman.

Verstappen is first out for SQ1, followed by the Mercedes pair, Albon and Hamilton.

The Dutchman posts a benchmark 27.729, however Antonelli responds with a 27.727.

Russell goes third with a 27.789 ahead of Albon and Hamilton.

A 27.537 sees Norris go top but moments later Piastri crosses the line at 37.354.

Leclerc can only manage sixth (27.811).

"I'm not liking this tyre," admits Russell.

A number of drivers are only going to do one run, and while most of those who have posted times now pit, the McLarens remain on track.

"I don't know how that Merc is legal," says Albon, possibly referring to ride height.

Quickest in the first two sectors, Verstappen crosses the line at 27.245, while Gasly goes eighth after clouting the wall at Turn 16.

Russell goes fourth, Hulkenberg seventh and Norris top, the Briton quickest in the final two sectors.

Ocon goes eighth, Leclerc fourth, Alonso seventh, Hadjar eighth and Antonelli fourth.

Albon goes seventh and Hamilton sixth as Sainz is going very slowly. His time has been deleted after he locked-up and exceeded the track limits at Turn 15.

"My God, that was so bad," admits Lawson after making a costly mistake.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Antonelli, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, Alonso and Hadjar.

We lose Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Lawson and Sainz.

Once again, Verstappen is first out, the Dutchman followed by Russell as the softs are finally put to use.

Verstappen crosses the line at 27.070 but Russell responds with a 26.791.

Albon is next out, followed by Alonso, Hamilton and Antonelli. Russell has pitted but Verstappen has stayed out.

Albon goes third with a 27.193, as Verstappen goes quickest in S1 despite being on used tyres.

Hamilton goes second and Alonso fifth.

No sooner has Verstappen gone top (26.737), but Antonelli responds with a 26.482.

Piastri goes second and Norris third, meaning Antonelli has pole for the Sprint.

Still in shock, or probably overwhelmed by the whole thing, the Mercedes youngster is unsure what to do or where to go at the end of the session, and added to that he has to be freed from his helmet by Pirelli's Mario Isola.

Russell is sure to be peeved at the team's strategy, but must be pleased at the pace. That said, one wonders what rivals will make of Albon's comment.

Antonelli starts from pole, ahead of Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Hadjar and Alonso.

Hulkenberg is eleventh, ahead of Ocon, Gasly, Lawson, Sainz, Stroll, Doohan, Tsunoda, Bortoleto and Bearman.

"It was a very intense qualifying," says the youngster. "I felt really good since this morning and I felt good going into qualifying.

"I put everything together, so really happy to get the first pole.

"Tomorrow will be nice to start on the front row, will be a bit of a different feeling."