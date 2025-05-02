Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
02/05/2025

Times from today's Shootout for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.482 139.990 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:26.527 0.045
3 Norris McLaren 1:26.582 0.100
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.737 0.255
5 Russell Mercedes 1:26.791 0.309
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.808 0.326
7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:27.030 0.548
8 Albon Williams 1:27.193 0.711
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:27.543 1.061
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.790 1.308
11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:27.850
12 Ocon Haas 1:28.070
13 Gasly Alpine 1:28.167
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.375
15 Sainz Williams No Time
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.028
17 Doohan Alpine 1:29.171
18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:29.246
19 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.312
20 Bearman Haas 1:29.825

