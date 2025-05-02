Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.482 139.990 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:26.527 0.045 3 Norris McLaren 1:26.582 0.100 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.737 0.255 5 Russell Mercedes 1:26.791 0.309 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.808 0.326 7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:27.030 0.548 8 Albon Williams 1:27.193 0.711 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:27.543 1.061 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.790 1.308 11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:27.850 12 Ocon Haas 1:28.070 13 Gasly Alpine 1:28.167 14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.375 15 Sainz Williams No Time 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.028 17 Doohan Alpine 1:29.171 18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:29.246 19 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.312 20 Bearman Haas 1:29.825