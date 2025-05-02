No reason to be worried, insists Norris

Lando Norris insists that he is not duly concerned that his teammate Oscar Piastri has a ten-point lead in the title fight.

Other than the lead however is the fact that while Bahrain and Jeddah saw back-to-back wins for the Australian - the first of the pair to achieve this, though admittedly Norris won in Abu Dhabi and Australia - the Briton has made a number of mistakes which affected not only his results but his confidence.

However, speaking as the Miami weekend gets underway, Norris insists that his teammate's lead doesn't unduly bother him.

"No worries at all," he told reporters. "He's doing a good job and he deserves it. Nothing more than that.

"I don't believe so much in the momentum stuff," he added. "There's no reason to be worried. It's round 6 of 24.

"I'm not going to say that forever," he admitted, "I know I need to get a move on and I need to get into gear a little bit. I'm doing the best I can every week and every minute."

Of course, Miami is significant for Norris for it was here last year that McLaren introduced its game-changing upgrade, which in turn allowed the Briton to claim his maiden victory.

"We feel good, we feel confident we're the best," he said, "but the others are certainly not far behind and are constantly putting pressure on us. So one little mistake and we're behind and we're not where we want to be. Otherwise, it's just another weekend."

Following the obvious disappointment of Jeddah, Norris admits it was good to have some time off, not only to get his head together but to reflect on a car, which he claims, is better suited to his teammate.

"It was nice to get away from things and have a bit of a reset," he said. "But it was productive. That doesn't mean a lot of stuff has changed for this weekend. It's not like things are going to magically work as I would love.

"But I think there's been a lot more understanding over the last couple of weeks of certain things, certain feelings, what could have affected things, what maybe didn't."