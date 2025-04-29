Miami Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been good to recharge after a busy triple-header, but I'm excited to get back in the car, especially in Miami. It's where I won my first F1 race, so this place is special to me. The fans here also bring a great atmosphere, so I'm excited to see all the papaya in the stands.

"Last week, I was back at the MTC with the team, and in the sim to prepare for Miami. It's a Sprint weekend which means there are more points to race for. It should be another good weekend - bring it on!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm excited to be getting back to business this weekend in Miami and will be aiming to execute another strong all-round weekend before we head into the European swing of the season.

"I love the city, the atmosphere and the people and it's a track that I'm feeling very positive about. It's also a Sprint weekend so there will be plenty of opportunities to keep the current momentum and energy building."

Andrea Stella: "After a successful triple header, we now head to the US for the Miami Grand Prix. This is a special race for us as it's where Lando took his first F1 race win, which was a key turning point in our journey to becoming World Champions last year. This year, the level of competition is potentially even greater than last season, so we go to Miami focused on maintaining momentum and consolidating our progress.

"The fans always add to the already exciting atmosphere in Miami, and as always are of great encouragement to the team, we can't wait to go racing again."

Miami International Autodrome

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km/3.363 miles

Total race distance: 308.326km/191.485 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5