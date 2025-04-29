Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We have had a good start to the season but we have no sense of entitlement or complacency.

We want to continue, and build on, the positive trajectory we have established so far in the first five races. Saudi Arabia was a more challenging Grand Prix but, with temperatures high and the same tyre compound range as in Jeddah, we have plenty of learnings we can take into this weekend. We are therefore hopeful of a more competitive showing.

Miami is an iconic city and the whole event has become one of the set-piece races on the calendar. This year, we have several exciting activations including film premieres, technology forums, partner events, our own trackside hospitality offering and more, as we celebrate the roots of both Miami and the team. We will have a different look as part of that campaign this week as we drop our first special edition adidas collaboration. We are also looking forward to seeing Doriane on track in a bespoke Miami livery as part of F1 Academy. It's going to be an action-packed weekend and we hope to make it a highlight of the 2025 season so far, on and off the track.

Fact File:

• This will be the fourth Miami Grand Prix, with the race first appearing on the calendar in 2022.

• The 5.412 km Miami International Autodrome is the 11th track based in the USA to host a Grand Prix - Las Vegas became the 12th when it debuted on the calendar in 2023.

• The track in Miami ranks high in terms of top speeds achieved comparative with other circuits, with only Monza, the Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico, Baku, and Las Vegas seeing higher top speeds this season. Miami together with Baku are amongst the highest circuits for drag sensitivity.

• After the first edition of the race in 2022, the track was resurfaced with a new aggregate, offering improved grip for the drivers with the aim of increasing overtaking opportunities.

• The Miami International Autodrome is one of nine on the 2025 F1 calendar to run in an anti-clockwise direction.

• Miami hosted the F1 Sprint format for the first time in 2024 and will do so again in 2025.

• F1 ACADEMY and our team junior driver Doriane Pin will again be on the F1 support bill schedule this weekend, as it was in 2024.

• Miami is the only Grand Prix on the current F1 calendar that the Mercedes F1 works team has not won a race at. The team in its current guise (since 2010) has won everywhere else except for the Netherlands, but Juan Manuel Fangio did win the 1955 Dutch Grand Prix for the Silver Arrows.

• 75 different circuit patterns were designed, and 36 simulated, before the final track layout was decided on before the first race in 2022.

• The circuit races around the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team and the Miami Open ATP and WTA tennis tournaments.

• Off track, the team hospitality units within the paddock have been moved on to the pitch inside Hard Rock Stadium. A new Paddock Club building has also been built.