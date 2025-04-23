Marko targets Imola as turning point

Helmut Marko claims that ongoing development of the RB21 should see Red Bull have the speed to beat the McLarens by Imola.

Currently the Austrian outfit is having to rely on the genius of Max Verstappen, however Marko insists that the step forward, following the disaster that was Bahrain, is clear proof that Red Bull is on the right track.

"Compared to Bahrain, we made a big progress," he tells Motorsport.com. "But also this circuit suits us better," he adds, "faster corners and so on.

"We are moving forward and getting a car which is more predictable and is also working in a wider range," he continues. "We will have small steps, and I think by Imola we should be in a position that we also have the speed to beat the McLarens."

Of course, there is the little matter of Oscar Piastri, who, in Jeddah, showed that he is in no mood to roll over for a four-time world champion. With three wins from five races the Australian now leads Verstappen by 12 points.

"Yes, that's not worrying," admits the Austrian. "It won't be easy, but we have proven that we can win the championship even if we are behind. I still remember, with Vettel we were more than forty points behind and still won the world championship."

Marko also admits that much will depend on the intra-team battle between Piastri and his teammate.

"We prefer that one wins first and then the other, for a change. Piastri and Norris are unlikely to submit to team orders just like that. And that's actually a great opportunity for us, for those two to compete with each other."