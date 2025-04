Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "First of all, it's great to see Lando is okay.

"Overall, I am happy with the job we did today. Being so close to Pole is frustrating but we didn't have much more in it and Max did a great job. I think we can fight from where we are as our pace is good, so we're in a strong position to challenge for the win. I think it's going to be a tough but fun race."

Lando Norris: "A disappointing end to Qualifying but I know what I have to do tomorrow. We have a good car, it's quick and I'll work with the engineers overnight to put a plan in place to work my way up the field. Thank you to the entire team for their hard work this evening, I'm ready to go again tomorrow to score some strong points."

Andrea Stella: "Firstly, the most important thing from today's Qualifying session is that Lando is okay and ready to race tomorrow, after a rare accident from him.

"Today showed us we have the pace as a team to consistently fight for the top positions in Qualifying, but we have seen once again how tight the field is and how a few milliseconds can make the difference, like in Suzuka. Oscar did a great job today, narrowly missing out on Pole to Verstappen, who looked quick throughout the Qualifying session, as did Russell.

"Both Oscar and Lando have been fast all weekend, so we are confident in the pace of the car. The team and both drivers will be looking to make progress tomorrow and we believe we can fight for the victory in tomorrow's Grand Prix."